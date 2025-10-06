Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof inspected the work of a Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems.

"Together with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, we learned about the work of one of Ukraine's leading manufacturers of unmanned aerial systems. The company comprises several modern production facilities and has already established serial production of kamikaze drones of various configurations – both FPV copters and fixed-wing aircraft," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to the minister, the company has its own design bureau and a partner R&D laboratory in collaboration with European colleagues, particularly from the Netherlands.



"We expect more and more foreign partners to establish production and technology development partnerships with Ukrainian defense industry companies. This is an opportunity to create cutting-edge weapons and strengthen European security," Shmyhal concluded.

As reported, Schoof visited Kyiv on Monday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This is Schoof's second visit to Kyiv since his appointment as prime minister in July 2025.