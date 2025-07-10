Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:51 10.07.2025

Meloni: Ukraine reconstruction investments benefit all of Europe's growth

1 min read
Meloni: Ukraine reconstruction investments benefit all of Europe's growth
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni has urged business representatives to invest in Ukraine as a sustainable state, noting that this is an investment in the growth of the whole of Europe.

"The message that we want to send out today to businesses and entrepreneurs is very simple: do not be afraid to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, because investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine are successful investments, investments in a country that shows its resilience, and they are also investments in the growth of Europe in general, investments in the security of our citizens," Maloni said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

Tags: #urc2025 #meloni

