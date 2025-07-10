By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

By continuing to bomb peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace, believes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We know how important it is to allow Ukraine to continue defending itself, especially against Russia's increasingly intense and brutal attacks. These attacks confirm Moscow's commitment to its vision. From the beginning, Ukraine accepted the offer of an unconditional ceasefire and to negotiate at a high level. Conversely, Russia has shown no such willingness," she said at a press conference on the sidelines of the URC2025 conference.

Meloni noted that because of this position of the Russian Federation, "Italy will continue to support the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people."

"Such support will also be continued through cooperation between defense industries. This is one of the issues we have been working on. The numerous agreements signed today show that we certainly want to continue investing in this," she said.