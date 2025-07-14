Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) resulted in the signing of over 200 agreements and memorandums worth over EUR 13 billion, some EUR 2.3 billion will be attracted within the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced.

"In particular, the European Commission announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 500 million. These are grants, guarantees and investments in capital for the implementation of new business projects in Ukraine. We will attract EUR 2.3 billion within the investment component of the Ukraine Facility program. These are additional investments in the restoration of the housing, medical, and energy sectors, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Monday.