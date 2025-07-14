Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 14.07.2025

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

1 min read
Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) resulted in the signing of over 200 agreements and memorandums worth over EUR 13 billion, some EUR 2.3 billion will be attracted within the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced.

"In particular, the European Commission announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 500 million. These are grants, guarantees and investments in capital for the implementation of new business projects in Ukraine. We will attract EUR 2.3 billion within the investment component of the Ukraine Facility program. These are additional investments in the restoration of the housing, medical, and energy sectors, as well as support for small and medium-sized businesses," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Monday.

 

Tags: #urc2025

MORE ABOUT

15:37 12.07.2025
Ukraine aims to attract over $2 bln for more than 20 critical raw materials projects in 5 years – URC2025

Ukraine aims to attract over $2 bln for more than 20 critical raw materials projects in 5 years – URC2025

15:16 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Defense Industry, Italy's Aerospace and Defense Federation sign cooperation memo in Rome

Ukrainian Defense Industry, Italy's Aerospace and Defense Federation sign cooperation memo in Rome

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

ESB Director Selection Commission to return letter to govt on Monday, to not review candidacy

LATEST

Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

Cabinet includes 2 heritage sites in Kyiv in State Register of Monuments

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

AD
AD