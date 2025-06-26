Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 26.06.2025

Meloni: I tell Trump determination shown towards Iran should be same towards Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed the need for decisive action to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and other flashpoints after the NATO summit.

Meloni stressed that the determination shown in resolving the Iranian crisis should also be applied to the ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza. "The same determination is needed to achieve two other important ceasefire agreements: one in Ukraine, where Russia does not seem to want to make any progress, and quite the opposite, in Gaza, where, as I have said several times, the situation is unstable," Meloni said.

