Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the meeting with Pope Leo XIV and invited him to visit Ukraine.

“I'm grateful for the meeting and a very substantive conversation with Pope Leo XIV. We value all the support and every prayer for peace in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post after a private audience at the papal residence Castel Gandolfo on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy noted that “the proposal to hold meetings at the level of leaders at the Vatican remains open and entirely possible, with the goal of stopping Russian aggression and achieving a stable, lasting, and genuine peace.”

The Pontiff confirmed the Vatican's willingness to host peace negotiations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president expressed confidence in the further "increase in global solidarity so that diplomacy can still work."

Zelenskyy also said that during the meeting he thanked the Pope "especially for his support of Ukrainian children, particularly those returned from Russian captivity. Ukrainian children now have the opportunity for rehabilitation and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important.”

“Today, we also discussed the Vatican’s continued efforts to help return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia,” the President added.

“I spoke to His Holiness about the deep respect that Ukrainian society holds for Andrey Sheptytsky — his actions, including the rescue of Jews during the Second World War and his defense of the Christian faith. We hope that Metropolitan Sheptytsky’s contribution and merits will receive the recognition they deserve. I invited the Pope to visit Ukraine,” he said.

As the presidential press service said on its website, this was the second audience of the Ukrainian President with Pope Leo XIV. The first one took place on the day of the Pontiff’s inaugural Mass. That meeting was also notable as the first audience Pope Leo XIV granted to a Head of State.