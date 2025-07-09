Ukrainian girl, 18, found dead in Italy, suicide suspected – MFA

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples on July 8 reported that a Ukrainian citizen born in 2007 who disappeared in the city of Carovigno on July 4 had been found dead, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told journalists.

According to preliminary data, the probable cause of the girl's death is suicide. The process of identifying the person is currently underway.

The institution has sent a request to the Commune and Police Department of Carovigno to obtain more detailed information. The consular official has established contact with the mother of the deceased. The case is under the control of the State Criminal Police Office in Naples.

Earlier, Italian media reported that the body of 18-year-old Maria Bugayova was found after four days of searching less than half an hour's walk from the tourist village of Carovigno, where she was an intern. The girl hanged herself from a tree. The initial forensic examination did not reveal any signs of violence. According to media reports, she was informed the day before that her internship, which was ending, would not be converted into an employment contract.