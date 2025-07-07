Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kyiv with the President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation Maja Riniker, the parties discussed continued support for Ukraine, increased sanction pressure on Russia, the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian Federation and humanitarian initiatives, the website of the President's Office reports.

"I believe that these are important signals in such a difficult period for people - to see the leaders of countries, supporters, our partners who support us. And to see them not only in the capital, so we value this very highly," Zelenskyy noted.

He thanked the people of Switzerland for their support for humanitarian demining and financial assistance, in particular for the decision to allocate CHF 5 billion ($6.26 billion) for the reconstruction of Ukraine over the coming years.

"Our position remains unchanged: we condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, we remain committed to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, international law and the UN Charter," Riniker emphasized.

In addition, the talks focused on increasing sanction pressure on Russia, and discussed the supply of critical components and technologies to the Russian Federation that are used to produce drones and missiles.

The parties also paid attention to the return of Ukrainian children who were kidnapped or illegally moved by Russia. Zelenskyy noted that this issue is one of Ukraine's priorities, and noted the importance of Switzerland joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and supporting the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

They also discussed the work of Swiss companies in Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked them for not only preserving jobs, but also increasing their number.