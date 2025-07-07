Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 07.07.2025

Kyivteploenergo continues to restore heating network in Solomiansky district after shelling

The emergency service of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) is repairing the main pipeline of the aboveground laying in Solomiansky district, which was damaged this night because of shelling of the capital.

"The site has been prepared for repair and the damaged part of the heating network is being dismantled. A new pipe has already been delivered to the site. It will be installed using cranes," the company reported on Telegram on Monday.

Power engineers plan to complete the work as soon as possible in order to restore hot water supply to all consumers.

KTE noted that about 500 consumers were left without hot water service due to the enemy attack. Among those disconnected are both residential buildings and social facilities - schools, medical institutions, as well as departmental facilities.

As reported, on July 7, a one-meter diameter heat main was damaged in Kyiv because of an enemy missile attack. According to KTE, window structures at one of the power facilities were also damaged.

Tags: #kyivteploenergo

