Kyivteploenergo detects and eliminates 400 damages during month of hydraulic tests

Specialists of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE), as part of annual hydraulic tests, checked hundreds of kilometers of heating networks during a month, and also detected and eliminated almost 400 damages, 50 of which were on main pipelines that provide heat to large residential areas.

"In some cases, the damage was accompanied by water leaking onto the surface - the so-called "fountains", which attracted the attention of the media and social networks. For example, it was in Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street, near the Zvirynetska and Minska metro stations," KTE reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As the company explained, a significant part of Kyiv's heating networks was laid back in the 1970s-1980s, and for safe operation in the autumn-winter period, these pipelines require regular preventive maintenance.

During hydraulic tests, the pressure in the pipelines is increased by 25% compared to the usual operating level. As a result, in the event of damage in areas with a large diameter of pipes, leaks of significant volumes of water are possible.

"Kyivteploenergo reminds that hydraulic tests are a controlled planned process. The temperature is reduced to a safe level (below 40°C). In the testing area the company's specialists take turns testing, and the parameters are monitored by operational personnel," KTE noted.

In the event of damage, the company's specialists immediately reduce the pressure in the pipeline, locate and fence off the leak, and disconnect the damaged section. After repairing the heating network, the test is repeated.

"Without hydraulic tests, damage could occur at the most difficult moment - during frosts. We localize weak areas in the summer - during a period when eliminating damage does not require turning off the heating," explained Oleksandr Pelypyshyn, head of the heating network operation department at Kyivteploenergo.

KTE added that during the heating season, unexpected damage could lead to the forced shutdown of hundreds of residential buildings. Meanwhile, hydraulic tests make it possible to significantly reduce shutdowns in winter, when repairs are much more difficult. For example, in the 2023/2024 heating season, thanks to prevention, 15% fewer damages occurred. In turn, in 2024/2025, there was no significant increase in damage, and the company managed to avoid major breakthroughs, except for one case.

"Stable heat supply depends on the quality of annual hydraulic tests. This is a mandatory condition for preparing the heat and power complex for the heating season, stipulated by the rules for preparing heat utilities for the autumn-winter period," Kyivteploenergo emphasized.

The company also denied information about the alleged cessation of hot water supply in the summer in Kyiv.

"Hot water will be supplied in the summer in the normal mode. Individual cases of temporary absence of hot water may be associated only with emergency situations or with the conduct of scheduled hydraulic tests," KTE noted.

The company explained that it usually eliminates emergencies within 24 hours, after which it immediately restores the service. Regular work on testing heating networks and preparing them for winter operation usually takes two weeks with minor adjustments to the timing for eliminating detected damage.