Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:04 15.07.2025

Kyivteploenergo plans to install 25% more home heat meters in 2025 than last year

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) plans to install 440 home heat meters in 2025, including more than 300 new ones and about 100 meters to replace stolen or those that are no longer repairable.

"This is almost 25% more than in 2024," the company reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

So far, 53 new meters have been installed - 12% of those planned for installation this year.

KTE has launched a program to install heat meters in apartment buildings in 2020. The company installs new meters in houses where they were not. New devices are also installed instead of those that have failed and cannot be repaired or have been stolen.

"Kyiv is a leader among Ukrainian cities in equipping residential buildings with heat meters. Currently, there are more than 10,200 of them, which covers approximately 90% of the housing stock," said Kostiantyn Lopatin, director of the Energozbut joint venture of Kyivteploenergo.

According to him, the company aims to gradually increase the number of meters and this year even more customers will pay bills for the heat actually consumed by the house.

If the meter is not installed, charges are made based on government methodology No. 315. According to the document, the cost of heating is calculated based on the heat load of the house, the number of hours of heat supply and the average monthly outdoor temperature.

KTE reminded that in preparation for the 2025-2026 heating season, the company annually carries out comprehensive maintenance, repair and verification of metering devices. This year, more than 2,400 meters are subject to scheduled verification, another 1,100 are planned to be repaired.

