14:52 17.09.2025

Kyivteploenergo boosts standby generators for boiler rooms to 136

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) has put into operation high-power generators - from 600 kW to 2 MW, which can be used at the capital's boiler houses as backup power sources in case of emergencies.

"Today, 136 generators are located at heat sources. That is, all boiler houses where there is a technical possibility have an emergency power supply," KTE said on Telegram.

According to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleyev, quoted by the company, high-power generators have significantly increased the ability of heat sources to operate in conditions of lack of electricity.

"Even earlier, we doubled the number of mobile modular boiler houses, of which the city now has 51 units. Boiler houses in emergency mode can provide heat supply to hospitals or other critically important institutions for the period of eliminating damage to the energy facility," he noted.

According to Panteleyev, the number of residential buildings equipped with alternative electricity generation equipment is increasing in Kyiv.

"Backup power supply routes, alternative connection options, working out various main and backup scenarios and instructions, and interaction algorithms are an integral part of winter readiness," KTE said, adding that over the past month, the city has conducted training for the civil defense forces of Kyiv and the region to practice actions in conditions of hypothetical damage to large energy facilities. Similar test exercises will be held before the heat supply begins.

