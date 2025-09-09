Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:39 09.09.2025

Kyivteploenergo, preparing for winter, repairs over 560 water heating boilers

1 min read
Kyivteploenergo, preparing for winter, repairs over 560 water heating boilers

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE), as part of preparations for the 2025-2026 heating season, repaired over 560 water heating boilers, the company reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Energy engineers are diagnosing, repairing and adjusting water heating boilers at boiler houses and heat supply stations. They are carefully checking the condition of engineering networks, chimneys, and repairing main and auxiliary equipment to ensure the efficiency and reliability of heat supply," KTE noted.

Currently, repairs to heat sources that will be used this winter are at the final stage in Kyiv. During the heating season, such heat sources produce about 40% of the total amount of heat needed to heat residential buildings and social institutions in the capital.

Tags: #boilers #heating_season #kyivteploenergo

