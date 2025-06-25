Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:10 25.06.2025

Kyivteploenergo eliminates over 1,400 pipeline damages during hydraulic tests in 2025

2 min read
Specialists of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) during hydraulic tests are carrying out preventive repairs on heating networks and in 2025 have already eliminated over 1,400 pipeline damages, the company reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Active preparation of the city's heating infrastructure for the 2025–2026 heating season continues. Testing heating networks for hydraulic strength and density is one of the key stages of this work, which makes it possible to detect damage in advance and eliminate them," KTE noted.

In parallel, power engineers at boiler houses and heat supply stations in Kyiv are checking the condition and repairing water heating boilers, engineering networks, chimneys, main and auxiliary equipment.

As explained at the enterprise, preventive repairs in the summer allow to reduce the number of damages during cold weather. In particular, near Kurenivsky Park, KTE specialists eliminated the damage discovered during the tests. Repairmen replaced part of the pipe of the main heating network, which provides heat to the entire Kurenivka microdistrict.

The company also eliminated damage to the main heating network, which supplies heat to the Obolon residential area in winter. The work was carried out in Yordanska Street. The pipeline supplies heat to 166 residential buildings, three hospitals, 29 educational institutions and 67 departmental buildings of the district.

In addition, KTE power engineers replaced two compensators and a damaged section of pipes in Lavrska Street. It is also planned to reconstruct 13 sections of heating networks this year.

In total, the company must prepare more than 2,700 km of heating networks, two powerful Kyiv thermal power plants, more than 160 heat sources and 3,000 heating points by the beginning of winter. KTE reminded that the Kyiv thermal power complex is one of the largest in Ukraine and among European countries.

Tags: #kte #kyivteploenergo

