17:39 18.09.2025

Kyivteploenergo announces another search of office by National Police, groundless disruption of enterprise's work

Representatives of the National Police of Ukraine on September 18 again came to the main office of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE), the reason for which was the assumption of a possible overestimation of tariffs for the removal of solid household waste by carriers, the company reported on Telegram on Thursday.

"Today, September 18, 2025, representatives of the National Police of Kyiv region once again came to the main office of the enterprise, which paralyzed its work in the midst of preparations for another difficult winter in conditions of military aggression," the company noted.

According to KTE, as a result of the police visit, the regular coordination of the enterprise's activities was disrupted, and some processes important for the energy security of Kyiv were forced to stop for the period of investigative actions.

"At a time when the enterprise's employees are performing critically important work for the heating season, the investigative bodies are carrying out frankly groundless actions by court order," KTE said.

The company explained that the reason for the police searches on Thursday was not the economic activity of Kyivteploenergo itself, but the assumption that carriers may have overstated tariffs for the transportation of solid household waste.

"But why the work of the head office of the heat and power enterprise, which coordinates heat and power processes that are critical for the city, is paralyzed remains unclear," KTE emphasized.

According to the company, during the period of martial law, when energy workers work under conditions of risk and increased workload, law enforcement agencies applied more than 250 procedural actions to Kyivteploenergo: searches, inspections, examinations, as well as requests for documentation and materials.

The company believes that the targeted actions of the National Police to stop the production processes of KTE in order to check the economic activities of other business entities (private companies) raise significant doubts about the objectivity of the investigation and the validity of the search warrant.

"Kyivteploenergo has repeatedly emphasized the systemic pressure of law enforcement agencies and cited facts of pressure under fabricated pretexts, which previously led to the suspension of the work of units responsible for the city's energy security," KTE noted.

The company added that it is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to establish all the circumstances of the case, but the objective absence of documents of other legal entities sought by law enforcement agencies from KTE makes it impossible to provide them.

