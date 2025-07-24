Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

As part of preparation for the fifth heating season under martial law, specialists of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) tested the strength of over 80% of heating networks and equipment, the company reported on its Telegram channel with reference to Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev on Thursday.

"Hydraulic tests made it possible to detect and eliminate 1,800 pipeline damages, including 225 on main pipelines that supply heat to a large number of consumers," he noted.

He also noted that KTE specialists are not only testing, but also actively reconstructing heating networks, which involves a complex replacement of pipelines.

According to Panteleyev, such modernization of key sections will ensure long-term operation of networks, which will become an investment in the future, thanks to which consumers will be able to receive quality services even in the most difficult conditions.

In addition, in the coming weeks, city services will conduct a series of trainings to practice interaction mechanisms in emergency situations in order to ensure maximum readiness of thermal power plants for emergency calls.