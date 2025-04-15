Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:01 15.04.2025

Kyivteploenergo will repair pipeline in Pechersk as soon as possible, restore hot water supply

1 min read
Kyivteploenergo will repair pipeline in Pechersk as soon as possible, restore hot water supply

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) localized damage to the heating network near the Zvirynetska metro station, the company reported on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today, at about 15:00, damage to the main pipeline occurred in Pidvysotskoho Street in Pechersky district," KTE informed.

The enterprise's emergency repair team promptly arrived at the scene and disconnected the damaged section from the heating network. As of afternoon, the water leak onto the roadway had been stopped.

Traffic in the public transport lane was also partially restricted.

"Preparations have now begun for repair work, which will be carried out as soon as possible to restore hot water supply," Kyivteploenergo said.

Tags: #kte #kyivteploenergo

