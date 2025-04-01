Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:06 01.04.2025

Unknown persons fire at Kyivteploenergo facility in Holosiyivsky district

1 min read
Unknown persons fire at Kyivteploenergo facility in Holosiyivsky district
Photo: https://t.me/kyivteploenergo/1917

On March 31, bullet holes were discovered at one of the energy facilities of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) in Holosiyivsky district, the company reported on Tuesday.

"The glazing of the room, where the personnel usually resides, was damaged. Fortunately, none of the energy facility's employees were injured," KTE noted.

The police were called to the scene. After inspecting the premises where the glass was damaged, the investigative task force found a bullet.

According to the company, the reasons for the incident remain unclear.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the shooting, the police are searching for the criminals. Witnesses have been questioned, an examination of the discovered bullet is being conducted.

"The incident does not pose a threat to the heat and power supply of Holosiyivsky district; the equipment is operating normally," Kyivteploenergo noted.

Tags: #kte #kyivteploenergo

MORE ABOUT

13:59 10.03.2025
Kyivteploenergo repairs nearly 600 heat supply system failures in Feb

Kyivteploenergo repairs nearly 600 heat supply system failures in Feb

11:39 26.02.2025
Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

18:16 05.02.2025
Kyivteploenergo additionally equips boiler houses in six more districts in Kyiv with high-power generators - Kyiv administration

Kyivteploenergo additionally equips boiler houses in six more districts in Kyiv with high-power generators - Kyiv administration

19:37 21.01.2025
Kyivteploenergo deploys 12 mobile boilers for heating since start of heating season

Kyivteploenergo deploys 12 mobile boilers for heating since start of heating season

19:16 10.01.2025
Kyivteploenergo restores 2,000 units of equipment damaged by attacks by early 2025

Kyivteploenergo restores 2,000 units of equipment damaged by attacks by early 2025

17:33 08.01.2025
Kyivteploenergo repairs and installs 1,800 house heat meters in 2024

Kyivteploenergo repairs and installs 1,800 house heat meters in 2024

14:39 13.12.2024
Kyivteploenergo: 70% of debts for heat and hot water in Kyiv account for 15%, usually elite clients

Kyivteploenergo: 70% of debts for heat and hot water in Kyiv account for 15%, usually elite clients

19:09 25.11.2024
Kyivteploenergo announces attempt by law enforcers to disrupt work of its largest division

Kyivteploenergo announces attempt by law enforcers to disrupt work of its largest division

17:23 19.11.2024
EBRD provides EUR 50 mln loan to Kyivteploenergo for emergency support

EBRD provides EUR 50 mln loan to Kyivteploenergo for emergency support

15:28 12.11.2024
Kyivteploenergo: baseless pressure from law enforcement could destabilize essential city services

Kyivteploenergo: baseless pressure from law enforcement could destabilize essential city services

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

LATEST

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
Empire School
AD