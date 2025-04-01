Unknown persons fire at Kyivteploenergo facility in Holosiyivsky district

Photo: https://t.me/kyivteploenergo/1917

On March 31, bullet holes were discovered at one of the energy facilities of the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) in Holosiyivsky district, the company reported on Tuesday.

"The glazing of the room, where the personnel usually resides, was damaged. Fortunately, none of the energy facility's employees were injured," KTE noted.

The police were called to the scene. After inspecting the premises where the glass was damaged, the investigative task force found a bullet.

According to the company, the reasons for the incident remain unclear.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the shooting, the police are searching for the criminals. Witnesses have been questioned, an examination of the discovered bullet is being conducted.

"The incident does not pose a threat to the heat and power supply of Holosiyivsky district; the equipment is operating normally," Kyivteploenergo noted.