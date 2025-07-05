Man killed in Kherson on Friday from enemy drone

It became known about the death of a resident of Kherson due to a Russian attack on Friday.

"As a result of dropping explosives from a drone, a 57-year-old man was mortally wounded," head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to recent information, from 06:00 on July 4 to 06:00 on July 5, Russian military personnel struck at social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, they damaged two high-rise buildings and 26 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a gas station, a garage and private cars. "Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured," Prokudin reported earlier on Saturday.