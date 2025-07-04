Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 04.07.2025

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the parties discussed the situation at the front and the possibility of strengthening air defense.

“Today we discussed the current situation, including Russian airstrikes and the broader frontline developments. President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine. We spoke about opportunities in air defense and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies. We have also agreed to a meeting between our teams,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

The President also said that he congratulated Trump and all the American people on Independence Day.

“We - in Ukraine - are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence. We have achieved a lot together with America and we support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting, and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed,” Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, the leaders discussed the capabilities of the defense industry and the possibility of joint production.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready for direct projects with the United States.

“We believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies,” he added.

Zelenskyy and Trump also discussed mutual purchases and investments and exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and joint work with America and other partners.

Tags: #discussed #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:45 04.07.2025
Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

20:44 04.07.2025
American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

16:53 04.07.2025
Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

15:27 04.07.2025
Trump dissatisfied with conversation with Putin about war in Ukraine: I don’t make any progress with him at all

Trump dissatisfied with conversation with Putin about war in Ukraine: I don’t make any progress with him at all

12:57 04.07.2025
Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy

Trump announces conversation with Zelenskyy

12:27 04.07.2025
Trump claims supply of weapons to Ukraine from USA continues – media

Trump claims supply of weapons to Ukraine from USA continues – media

10:56 04.07.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for progress in talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Danish presidency

Zelenskyy hopes for progress in talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Danish presidency

20:44 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

20:03 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

19:43 03.07.2025
USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

Civilian killed due to enemy strike on Kupyansk – Synehubov

Zelenskyy reports on return of group of Ukrainians from captivity

LATEST

NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

Kyivmiskbud will hold additional issue of shares from Oct 1 to raise UAH 2.56 bln

Agreement with Denmark on joint production important from security perspective – Zelenskyy

Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

Number of victims in Kryvyi Rih grows to three

Macron and Starmer to hold new meeting of Coalition of Willing

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

Military aid to Ukraine unilaterally stopped by Hegseth, despite analysis results – media

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

AD
AD