Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the parties discussed the situation at the front and the possibility of strengthening air defense.

“Today we discussed the current situation, including Russian airstrikes and the broader frontline developments. President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine. We spoke about opportunities in air defense and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies. We have also agreed to a meeting between our teams,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

The President also said that he congratulated Trump and all the American people on Independence Day.

“We - in Ukraine - are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence. We have achieved a lot together with America and we support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting, and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed,” Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, the leaders discussed the capabilities of the defense industry and the possibility of joint production.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready for direct projects with the United States.

“We believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies,” he added.

Zelenskyy and Trump also discussed mutual purchases and investments and exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and joint work with America and other partners.