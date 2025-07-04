Interfax-Ukraine
16:53 04.07.2025

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump held a conversation, details later, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"A very important and meaningful conversation between the presidents. All the details will be available very soon," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing sources, reported that the leaders' conversation lasted about 40 minutes.

“Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of Air Defense to Ukraine, per source,” the journalist said on X.

