Russians hit Huliaipole with Iskander missiles, there are dead and injured – Southern Defense Forces

On Tuesday, July 1, at 9:15, the Russians launched a missile strike on the settlement of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk region, the command of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Preliminarily, two ballistic missiles, probably of the Iskander-M type, were used. As a result of the strike, a cultural center, two shops and private houses were damaged," the message on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, there are injured and dead among the local population. Details are being clarified.