Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:22 30.06.2025

Russia’s crimes documented by UN mission require intl response – MFA

2 min read
The crimes of the Russian Federation documented by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its 42nd periodic report require a decisive response from the international community, according to a comment by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published on Monday.

“We call for increased pressure and isolation of Russia, enhanced support for Ukraine, strengthened efforts to protect civilians, and the release of all unlawfully detained persons. We emphasize the need to hold Russia fully accountable for all crimes committed,” the comment says.

The document covers the period from December 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025 and reflects a significant escalation of Russian shelling across Ukraine, which has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. The Mission confirmed 968 civilian deaths and 4,807 injuries, an increase of 37% compared to the same period in 2024.

“Particularly egregious is Russia’s practice of directly targeting medical facilities — at least five hospitals were shelled during the reporting period, some of them repeatedly. Such actions constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and may qualify as war crimes. The Monitoring Mission draws attention to a disturbing trend of Russia recruiting children through social media and involving them in sabotage activities on Ukrainian territory. These acts include incitement to commit arson and plant explosive devices, targeting both military and civilian objects. Some children have died, others have been detained. This is yet another manifestation of Russia’s cynical war against civilians, undermining the very foundations of child protection in armed conflict,” the comment says.

It also reported that at least 35 cases of extrajudicial executions of Ukrainian soldiers have been documented, as well as numerous accounts of torture, cruel treatment, sexual violence and inhumane conditions of detention, indicating the systemic nature of these crimes.

“Equally important is the information on Russia’s deliberate efforts to suppress Ukrainian culture and identity in the temporarily occupied territories. Documented cases include the mass unlawful expropriation of property belonging to internally displaced Ukrainians — a violation of international law and clear evidence of Russia’s deliberate policy aimed at altering the demographic composition of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

It is reported that the Ukrainian government authorities are studying the proposals and recommendations made by the Monitoring Mission in order to ensure compliance with international human rights obligations.

Tags: #mfa #un

