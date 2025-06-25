Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 25.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

1 min read
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed steps to achieve a ceasefire and real peace during their meeting in The Hague.

"A long and meaningful meeting with the president. We covered all the really important issues. I thank Mr. President, thank the United States," Zelenskyy said on Trump's Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace.

"We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and readiness to help bring peace closer. Details later," Zelenskyy said.

As journalists were told in the President's Office, the footage from the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States shows Zelenskyy demonstrating evidence that the Russians handed over the bodies of their citizens under the guise of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, as well as maps of the real situation on the battlefield, which demonstrate that the Russians' successes are greatly exaggerated by their propaganda.

