Kyivteploenergo additionally equips boiler houses in six more districts in Kyiv with high-power generators - Kyiv administration

Since the beginning of the 2024/2025 heating season, Kyivteploenergo has equipped boiler houses in Holosiyivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, Solomiansky, Obolonsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital with generators, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

"The capacity of the generators is from 600 kW to 2 MW. According to Kyivteploenergo, the company received them as part of an international partnership," the report says.

It is noted that Kyivteploenergo planned to equip boiler houses that provide heat to a large number of consumers and entire microdistricts with alternative power sources. Such boiler houses need high-power generators for reliable operation in the absence of electricity.

On the eve of the 2024/2025 heating season, the city's boiler houses, where it was technically possible, were equipped with generators. In the event of a power outage, thanks to them, the operation of heat sources can be restored in a matter of hours and continue to supply heat to residential buildings, hospitals, schools and other social institutions.

In addition, for alternative heat supply in emergencies, Kyivteploenergo is also ready to deploy 51 mobile boiler houses. They are used to heat critical facilities in the capital, in particular medical institutions. Thus, already in this heating season, Kyivteploenergo deployed 12 mobile boiler houses to heat important social facilities and residential buildings during repair work on heating networks.