Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

On the morning of Wednesday, February 26, a 450mm diameter pipeline of the main heating network was damaged in V. Kasiyana Street in Holosiyivsky district of the capital, after which it was localized.

"The emergency crew of Kyivteploenergo was promptly sent to the scene and preparations for repair work have begun," the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) reported.

The emergency and restoration crew of KTE is currently working and all necessary equipment that may be needed during the repair has been involved. Given the weather conditions, the work is planned to be completed in the shortest possible time - within 24 hours.

"During the repair work, heat supply to 50 residential buildings in Holosiyivsky district has been suspended," the company warned.

Immediately after the damage is repaired, heat supply to the buildings will begin, and the building managers will ensure heat circulation through the internal heating system.