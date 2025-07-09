Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:32 09.07.2025

Kyivteploenergo completes repairs to heating system damaged by shelling in Solomiansky district

Photo: https://t.me/kyivteploenergo

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo (KTE) completed repairs to the large-diameter main pipeline, which was damaged as a result of enemy shelling on the night of July 7, and is restoring hot water supply in Solomiansky district.

"Repairmen dismantled two damaged sections of the pipe on the supply and return pipelines of the above-ground laying. Instead, new pipes were installed using cranes," the company reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

KTE carried out the work around the clock and completed it in the shortest possible time.

According to the company, the pipeline is currently being filled with water, which, given the large diameter and length of the heating network, will take several hours. After that, they plan to gradually start supplying hot water to homes and social institutions.

As KTE recalled, as a result of enemy shelling on July 7, a one-meter diameter heating main was damaged, as a result of which 500 consumers in Solomiansky district were left without hot water supply.

Tags: #kyiv #heating_system #kte

