Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Denmark Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen signed a Letter of Intent in The Hague, which paves the way for joint production of Ukrainian weapons on the territory of Denmark.

"Today, in The Hague, we've signed a Letter of Intent with Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, which paves the way for joint production of Ukrainian weapons on the territory of Denmark. This document is the first step in implementing the Build with Ukraine initiative, work on which we began during the previous meeting in the Ramstein format," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Umerov, "Denmark has already allocated 500 million kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory. All the facilities created within the project will work to strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

"This is a strategic step that enhances our joint defense capability, strengthens supply chains, creates new opportunities for technology exchange and integration of our defense sectors," he added.

"I thank the Danish government for its trust, consistent support for Ukraine and readiness to develop a deep partnership between our countries. This partnership works for the security of Ukraine, Denmark and all of Europe - today and in the future," Umerov summed up.