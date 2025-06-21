Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

A total of 39 companies of the Russian defense-industrial complex are involved in the production of Oreshnik missile , 21 of them are not under sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A total of 39 companies of the Russian defense-industrial complex are involved in the production of Oreshnik. That is, a large number of their companies are engaged in this. What is important: 21 companies out of 39 are not under sanctions. And this means that they receive parts and components for Oreshnik. And they need it, because without these parts there will be no Oreshnik. And therefore it is absolutely incomprehensible why sanctions should not be imposed urgently," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday.

He said the sanctions will definitely work, since Oreshnik is not easy and takes a long time to produce.

"Although there are many other companies from the Russian defense-industrial complex that are subject to sanctions. When sanctions are imposed on them, it is very difficult for foreign companies that transfer components to do this," the president said.