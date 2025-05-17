Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy stated about the results in his official Telegram channel.

"Good meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. We talked about continuing military support and direct investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our state and is already preparing the 26th package of military aid for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

According to the president, the subject of conversation was the negotiations in Istanbul, coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and Europe's European partners.

"In July this year, Denmark will start the presidency of the Council of the EU. We count on support in European integration and discussed this during the meeting," Zelenskyy said.