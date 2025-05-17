Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:49 17.05.2025

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania. Zelenskyy spoke about the course of the conversation on Friday in the official Telegram channel.

"During the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, he thanked for the resolute support of Ukraine: this year the Netherlands almost tripled the volume of defense assistance. We appreciate this contribution to protecting the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President briefed the Prime Minister of the Netherlands about the "meeting in Istanbul and the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve a complete ceasefire as the first stage on the path to a reliable peace."

"We also discussed the needs of our country: strengthening air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense production. Everything that helps protect life from Russian aggression and restore security for people," Zelenskyy said.

