Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked the Danish government for allocating funds for the next package of military aid to Ukraine.

“I’m grateful to the Danish people and government, particularly to my counterpart

Troels Lund Poulsen, for a new Danish donation of artillery ammunition to Ukraine via Estonia worth approximately DKK 317 million. Artillery ammunition is of the key needs for the Ukrainian army. Together, we are stronger,” Umerov said on X.

Denmark has reportedly allocated around DKK 317 million ($48 million) for the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine via Estonia.