Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 28.05.2025

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

2 min read
Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the military aid package from the Federal Republic of Germany worth EUR 5 billion will be directed, in particular, to the purchase of Ukrainian long-range weapons, the production of air defense weapons and the purchase of medical equipment.

"I had an important meeting with my colleague and friend, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We have concrete results – decisions that significantly strengthen our defense. Germany announced a military aid package of EUR 5 billion. The funding has already been approved by the Bundestag," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Umerov said a Letter of Intent was signed, according to which Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range weapons for "hundreds of millions" of euros. A contract was also signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them for a total contract value of EUR 2.2 billion. In addition, Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian-made medical equipment.

In turn, the German Defense Ministry said Germany will also continue to supply ammunition.

"In addition to the already promised deliveries of artillery ammunition for 2025, additional ammunition packages will be delivered for various weapons systems, including for important air defense systems. Germany will also provide Ukraine with additional ground weapons systems and small arms," ​​the department said on its website.

As reported, Germany sees "its responsibility not only in providing support itself, but also in turning to other countries."

"Together with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Defense Minister Pistorius wants to promote joint efforts with partners, particularly in the field of air defense. The Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative, which has already raised about one billion euros, should now become Urgent Action on Air Defense, in other words, continuous efforts by all partners aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense," the German Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #military_aid #germany #umerov

MORE ABOUT

17:58 28.05.2025
German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

16:59 28.05.2025
Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

15:07 28.05.2025
Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

19:44 27.05.2025
Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

20:14 26.05.2025
Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

18:12 23.05.2025
Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

19:11 19.05.2025
Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

14:09 19.05.2025
German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

15:49 17.05.2025
The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

New feature added to Diia portal for reserving more specialists for critical enterprises

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

AD
AD