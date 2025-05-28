Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the military aid package from the Federal Republic of Germany worth EUR 5 billion will be directed, in particular, to the purchase of Ukrainian long-range weapons, the production of air defense weapons and the purchase of medical equipment.

"I had an important meeting with my colleague and friend, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We have concrete results – decisions that significantly strengthen our defense. Germany announced a military aid package of EUR 5 billion. The funding has already been approved by the Bundestag," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Umerov said a Letter of Intent was signed, according to which Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range weapons for "hundreds of millions" of euros. A contract was also signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them for a total contract value of EUR 2.2 billion. In addition, Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian-made medical equipment.

In turn, the German Defense Ministry said Germany will also continue to supply ammunition.

"In addition to the already promised deliveries of artillery ammunition for 2025, additional ammunition packages will be delivered for various weapons systems, including for important air defense systems. Germany will also provide Ukraine with additional ground weapons systems and small arms," ​​the department said on its website.

As reported, Germany sees "its responsibility not only in providing support itself, but also in turning to other countries."

"Together with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Defense Minister Pistorius wants to promote joint efforts with partners, particularly in the field of air defense. The Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative, which has already raised about one billion euros, should now become Urgent Action on Air Defense, in other words, continuous efforts by all partners aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense," the German Defense Ministry said.