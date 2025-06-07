Canada allocates CAD 35 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty announced the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of CAD 35 million after participation in the 28th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting and a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"During the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, Canada reaffirmed unwavering support to Ukraine as its citizens fight for their freedom, and we look forward to working closely with Allies to strengthen our collective security," the minister said.

According to a statement on the Canadian government's website, the new announcement includes more than CAD 35 million in military assistance, including: CAD 30 million for Coyote and Bison armoured vehicles, accompanied by new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies. This donation complements Canada's previous donation of 64 Coyote armoured vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024; and CAD 5 million for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits from Canada's defence industry.

This military assistance is from existing funds identified in Budget 2024 funding in support of the Canada-Ukraine Strategic Security Partnership.

Minister McGuinty also shared with partners updates on advanced pilot training for Ukrainian pilots underway in Canada. Canada has taken over leadership of the fighter-lead-in-training (FLIT) element of the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition (AFCC). This CAD 389 million investment over five years includes F-16 pilot training for Ukrainian personnel, critical airfield equipment, and other support to Ukrainian air bases and fleets – all provided by Canadian industry.