Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 07.06.2025

Canada allocates CAD 35 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

2 min read
Canada allocates CAD 35 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty announced the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of CAD 35 million after participation in the 28th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting and a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"During the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, Canada reaffirmed unwavering support to Ukraine as its citizens fight for their freedom, and we look forward to working closely with Allies to strengthen our collective security," the minister said.

According to a statement on the Canadian government's website, the new announcement includes more than CAD 35 million in military assistance, including: CAD 30 million for Coyote and Bison armoured vehicles, accompanied by new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies. This donation complements Canada's previous donation of 64 Coyote armoured vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024; and CAD 5 million for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits from Canada's defence industry.

This military assistance is from existing funds identified in Budget 2024 funding in support of the Canada-Ukraine Strategic Security Partnership.

Minister McGuinty also shared with partners updates on advanced pilot training for Ukrainian pilots underway in Canada. Canada has taken over leadership of the fighter-lead-in-training (FLIT) element of the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition (AFCC). This CAD 389 million investment over five years includes F-16 pilot training for Ukrainian personnel, critical airfield equipment, and other support to Ukrainian air bases and fleets – all provided by Canadian industry.

Tags: #military_aid #canadа

MORE ABOUT

18:27 28.05.2025
Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

12:38 28.05.2025
Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

19:44 27.05.2025
Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

15:49 17.05.2025
The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

14:19 17.05.2025
Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:51 02.05.2025
G7 summit to be held in Canada June 15-17

G7 summit to be held in Canada June 15-17

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

16:46 19.04.2025
Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

15:51 08.04.2025
Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

14:32 03.04.2025
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Death toll in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after night attacks rises to 3

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

LATEST

Three killed, one injured in Saturday shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Russian forces occupy 2 villages in Ukraine's Sumy region – DeepState

MP Siumar claims Portnov first introduced basis for sanctions against Poroshenko back in 2019

Zelenskyy: Only Ukrainian weapons were used in operation targeting 4 Russian military airfields, drivers were unaware of it

Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

French Defense minister announces joint drone production in Ukraine

Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

AD
AD