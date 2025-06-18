Death toll in Solomiansky district increases to 19, with total of 24 victims in Kyiv

In the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, the body of another deceased person was unearthed from the rubble of a 9-storey residential building damaged by a Russian strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"The death toll from the Russian strike on a 9-storey building in Solomiansky district has increased to 19 - another body was unearthed from the rubble. In total, 24 people died in the capital after the Russian attack on the night of June 17, and another 134 were injured," the message on the Telegram channel states.

The dismantling of the rubble and the search for people continue at the site of the strike.