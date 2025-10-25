One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

The death toll from the Russian missile strike in Kyiv has increased to two people.

"One of the victims of the attack died in hospital. With its attack, Russia killed two Kyivans tonight," Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said in Telegram on Saturday.

As reported, on October 25, at about 04:00, the armed forces of the aggressor country launched a missile strike on the capital. As a result, three districts of Kyiv were affected - Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Darnytsky. It was reported about one death in Desniansky district and ten injuries.