Death toll in Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 20, including 2 children – SES

The death toll in Ternopil from a hostile missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Wednesday night has risen to 20, including two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ternopil has risen to 20 people, including two children. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. The information is being updated," the message said.

The number of victims was not specified.

Earlier, the SES reported 19 deaths from the strike, without specifying the number of children among them, and 66 victims, 16 of whom were children.

High-rise residential buildings, as well as industrial and warehouse buildings, were damaged in the attack. .

"In Ternopil, missiles and UAVs hit two residential buildings and also damaged an industrial facility," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.