Death toll of Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 3

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7 has increased to three people, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko has said.

"Unfortunately, information about the third fatality of the enemy strike on the night of September 7 has been confirmed. My sincere condolences to the families," Tkachenko said on Telegram.

As reported, the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack in Kyiv on Sunday night will continue on Monday morning, in total two people died and 20 were injured in the attack, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko reported.