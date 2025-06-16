Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:05 16.06.2025

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

It is necessary to work to ensure that the alliance between Europe and the United States does not fall apart, then it will be difficult to threaten such an alliance, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I believe that we should all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe does not fall apart. And we are all interested in this. Then the continent, I think, is more or less safe, and it is not easy for anyone, not just Russia, to threaten such an alliance,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that if there are difficulties regarding a military or defense alliance between Europe and America, Europe will have to develop its own defense industry.

Tags: #zelenskyy #united_states #europe

MORE ABOUT

19:27 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

17:43 16.06.2025
Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

17:25 16.06.2025
Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

17:08 16.06.2025
At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

15:25 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Austrian President to discuss support for Ukraine – President’s Office

Zelenskyy, Austrian President to discuss support for Ukraine – President’s Office

14:08 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Sanctions against Russian banks, financial sector needed, USA, EU and G7 can ensure this

Zelenskyy: Sanctions against Russian banks, financial sector needed, USA, EU and G7 can ensure this

11:17 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Info on Russian threat to Ukraine's nuclear generation passed to IAEA, Witkoff and Hegseth

Zelenskyy: Info on Russian threat to Ukraine's nuclear generation passed to IAEA, Witkoff and Hegseth

09:17 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

16:33 14.06.2025
Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

16:31 14.06.2025
Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

Five Ukrainian citizens die as result of Iran's missile attack against Israel

LATEST

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih updating equipment fleet of mining division

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Fifteen-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from occupied territory – Zarivna

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Ukraine will switch to new European rules in veterinary medicine in 2026 - State Service for the Protection and Promotion of Food Safety and Consumer Protection

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

AD
AD