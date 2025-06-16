Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

It is necessary to work to ensure that the alliance between Europe and the United States does not fall apart, then it will be difficult to threaten such an alliance, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I believe that we should all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe does not fall apart. And we are all interested in this. Then the continent, I think, is more or less safe, and it is not easy for anyone, not just Russia, to threaten such an alliance,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that if there are difficulties regarding a military or defense alliance between Europe and America, Europe will have to develop its own defense industry.