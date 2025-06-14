Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 14.06.2025

Zelenskyy: Possibility of mass production of ballistic missile being developed

1 min read
Positive tests of the Sapsan missile were much earlier, now the possibility of mass production of a ballistic missile is being developed, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I was told that there may be a question, because information about Sapsan has appeared. So, Sapsan missiles are not about today, positive tests were much earlier. Today the possibility of mass production of ballistic missiles is being developed. When, how, in what quantity - I cannot say," the president said during a conversation with journalists on June 13.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine was launching mass production of its own Sapsan ballistic missile.

Tags: #sapsan #zelenskyy

