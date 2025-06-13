Educational Ombudsman advocates for resumption of competitions for school principals, except in occupied, frontline territories

Educational Ombudsman Nadiia Leschyk advocates for the resumption of competitions for the positions of heads of secondary education institutions, except in occupied and frontline territories.

"Should competitions for the positions of heads of secondary education institutions be resumed? My opinion: competitions should be resumed, but except for those territories where hostilities are underway, which are close to the combat zone and temporarily occupied territories," Leschyk said on Facebook.

She also drew attention to the fact that a draft law on amendments to Article 10 of the law "On the legal regime of martial law" regarding the appointment of heads of cultural institutions during martial law has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The purpose of the bill is to create legislative prerequisites for conducting fair and honest competitions for appointing heads of state and municipal cultural institutions during martial law," she said.