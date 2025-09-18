Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 18.09.2025

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on the introduction of security measures in secondary education institutions at a plenary session on Thursday.

According to the broadcast of the session, 271 people's deputies voted "for."

The explanatory note to the relevant bill on the Verkhovna Rada website notes that school founders must create a safe educational environment and ensure compliance with occupational health and safety requirements. Heads of institutions must promote preventive work among students aimed at preventing offenses. It will also be mandatory in schools to comply with the rules of stay, determine the list of prohibitions and restrictions on persons who can be involved in security.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #schools #security

