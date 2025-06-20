Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Ten schools in Kyiv region have joined the Ukrainian project 100 Solar Schools to provide educational institutions with solar panels, head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Friday.

"Together with deputy head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta, we visited Lyceum No. 1 of Hostomel Village Council, which is a participant in the Ukrainian project 100 Solar Schools. In Kyiv region, 10 schools have joined the project and seven of them are already equipped with solar panels as a source of additional independent energy supply," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kalashnyk, the lyceum is currently practically energy-independent, and in the event of a power outage, it can function for up to 5 hours, providing lighting, computers, smart boards, and the Internet.

He also reported that a total of 37 educational institutions in Kyiv region have already been equipped with solar panels.

"All of them were installed with the support of international public organizations, donors, charitable foundations, and local budgets. The average capacity of solar panels ranges from 10 kW to 51.3 kW. The plans for 2025 include equipping 33 more educational institutions with solar panels and related equipment. The estimated savings for institutions will be from 20% to 80% of the cost of electricity," the official emphasized.