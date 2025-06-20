Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:04 20.06.2025

Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

2 min read
Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Ten schools in Kyiv region have joined the Ukrainian project 100 Solar Schools to provide educational institutions with solar panels, head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported on Friday.

"Together with deputy head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta, we visited Lyceum No. 1 of Hostomel Village Council, which is a participant in the Ukrainian project 100 Solar Schools. In Kyiv region, 10 schools have joined the project and seven of them are already equipped with solar panels as a source of additional independent energy supply," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kalashnyk, the lyceum is currently practically energy-independent, and in the event of a power outage, it can function for up to 5 hours, providing lighting, computers, smart boards, and the Internet.

He also reported that a total of 37 educational institutions in Kyiv region have already been equipped with solar panels.

"All of them were installed with the support of international public organizations, donors, charitable foundations, and local budgets. The average capacity of solar panels ranges from 10 kW to 51.3 kW. The plans for 2025 include equipping 33 more educational institutions with solar panels and related equipment. The estimated savings for institutions will be from 20% to 80% of the cost of electricity," the official emphasized.

Tags: #schools #solar

MORE ABOUT

20:44 13.06.2025
Educational Ombudsman advocates for resumption of competitions for school principals, except in occupied, frontline territories

Educational Ombudsman advocates for resumption of competitions for school principals, except in occupied, frontline territories

13:03 27.05.2025
Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

14:10 23.05.2025
There’re 15 underground schools in Ukraine, another 180 planned to be put into operation by year end – Education Ministry

There’re 15 underground schools in Ukraine, another 180 planned to be put into operation by year end – Education Ministry

14:03 21.03.2025
Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

20:00 07.02.2025
Ukrenergo to allocate over UAH 1 bln to home solar power plants after law comes into effect

Ukrenergo to allocate over UAH 1 bln to home solar power plants after law comes into effect

16:33 04.02.2025
UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

16:26 14.11.2024
More than 200,000 Ukrainian children attend German schools – ambassador

More than 200,000 Ukrainian children attend German schools – ambassador

21:02 31.07.2024
Shmyhal orders to arrange shelters in school basements or find alternative technical solutions

Shmyhal orders to arrange shelters in school basements or find alternative technical solutions

20:11 29.05.2024
Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

20:37 06.05.2024
Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

HOT NEWS

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

LATEST

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

Presidents of Lithuania, Cyprus discuss EU enlargement, in particular accession of Ukraine, Moldova

AD
AD