Ukraine's KAN Development invests $120 mln in building educational institutions during war

KAN Development, a Ukrainian developer, has invested $120 million in education and the construction of educational institutions during the war, company founder Ihor Nikonov reported.

"At KAN Development, we believe in the future and are building it today. We are creating self-sufficient ecosystems with everything people need: work, education, sports, healthcare, and safety. During the war, we invested $120 million in education for children and are building next-generation schools," Nikonov said on his Facebook page following his participation in the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF).

As reported earlier, KAN Development is investing $80 million in constructing a school in the Respublika residential complex and another school on McCain Street in Kyiv. Together, the educational facilities are designed to accommodate 2,000 students.

In September 2024, the A+ Architectural and Engineering Collegium opened in the Fayna Town residential district in Kyiv. It became the 15th educational institution in the A+ network.

Founded in 2001, KAN Development's portfolio includes Ocean Plaza, Respublika Park, Tetris Hall, Central Park, Comfort Town, Fayna Town, Respublika, IQ Business Center, and 101 Tower. Over more than 20 years in the market, the company has developed over 3 million square meters of residential, retail, and commercial real estate. KAN Development is also actively expanding its own network of A+ educational institutions.