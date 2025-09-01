Interfax-Ukraine
14:01 01.09.2025

Zelenskyy visits new elementary school in Brovary

Photo: https://t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the schools in the Kyiv region, where he talked with children and teachers.

"The school has everything for safe, comfortable and interesting learning. They also took care of barrier-free access. This is very important. This is how we should support our children, help them and create conditions in which children want to learn, develop and dream of great things," Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel on Monday.

In turn, the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the president visited a new primary school in Brovary, where he got acquainted with the work and congratulated first-graders on Knowledge Day.

"The school is designed for students in grades 1–4 and is designed taking into account the characteristics of the younger age group. It is not just new - it is different. Its idea is not only to teach, but also to develop, support and inspire," Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the school will have 960 students in 32 classes, including 8 first-year students.

In addition, the institution operates on a full-day school model: classes take place in the morning, and in the afternoon students study in clubs, sections, and creative studios.

"Bedrooms have been equipped for first-year students, as well as modern offices, laboratories, language classes, and spaces for research and project work," he added.

