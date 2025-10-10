Interfax-Ukraine
10:12 10.10.2025

Kyiv schools operate under emergency protocols, education department says

Due to the lack of electricity and water supply in parts of Kyiv, the work of educational institutions is organized in accordance with the conditions of an emergency situation, Olena Fidanian, Director of the Education and Science Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, has said.

"Due to the lack of electricity and water supply in parts of the city, after the end of the air alert, we are organizing the work of educational institutions in accordance with the conditions of an emergency situation," she said on Facebook on Friday morning.

She proposed carrying out the educational process in a conditionally remote format, and the possibility of conducting lessons online.

"In the event of a lack of electricity, we provide students with tasks for independent study (repetition). I emphasize: not all the material planned for the week is given to children for one day, but only that which really needs to be repeated," her post says.

As reported, after the night Russian shelling, the DTEK energy holding reported that part of Kyiv was left without electricity.

