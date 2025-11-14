Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 14.11.2025

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

2 min read
Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/NefcoNordic

The Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO, Nefco) has signed two grant agreements totaling EUR 8.2 million for the modernization of educational institutions in Lviv and Chortkiv to the NZEB standard (buildings with nearly zero energy consumption), the NEFCO press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The agreements were signed under NEFCO’s Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine on Thursday, 13 November, at the ReBuild Ukraine conference in Warsaw, Poland.

In Lviv, the Oriana Lyceum will be restored after damage sustained in December 2023 due to a missile strike, using modern energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. The total budget is approximately EUR 5.6 million, of which EUR 5 million will be provided as a grant from Norad, and EUR 600,000 will be co-financed by the Lviv City Council.

In Chortkiv, the Bilivska Secondary School will undergo significant reconstruction, including the installation of geothermal heating and a solar power plant, creating a safer and more sustainable learning environment. The project budget is estimated at EUR 4.5 million, of which EUR 3.2 million will be provided as a grant from Norad. In addition, the Chortkiv City Council will allocate EUR 1.3 million.

According to Chortkiv Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko, the implementation of the project using the grant at Bilivska School will take place in 2026-2027.

These projects, carried out with the support of Norad, are part of a broader program that envisages the reconstruction and modernization of three educational institutions through the implementation and demonstration of nearly zero-energy building standards (NZEB) in Ukraine.

Norad is an administrative and specialized development and cooperation agency that supports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Climate and Environment in achieving Norway’s development policy goals and promoting sustainable development.

Tags: #nefco #schools

MORE ABOUT

15:15 07.11.2025
Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

10:44 22.10.2025
Kyiv schools switch to remote or invincibility mode after Russian attack

Kyiv schools switch to remote or invincibility mode after Russian attack

20:42 17.10.2025
Ukraine's KAN Development invests $120 mln in building educational institutions during war

Ukraine's KAN Development invests $120 mln in building educational institutions during war

10:12 10.10.2025
Kyiv schools operate under emergency protocols, education department says

Kyiv schools operate under emergency protocols, education department says

20:11 24.09.2025
Water, wastewater utility sites in Chortkiv shift to RES sources thanks to donor aid of EUR 515,000

Water, wastewater utility sites in Chortkiv shift to RES sources thanks to donor aid of EUR 515,000

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

14:01 01.09.2025
Zelenskyy visits new elementary school in Brovary

Zelenskyy visits new elementary school in Brovary

11:23 01.09.2025
56 relocated schools operate in Ukraine - Lisovy

56 relocated schools operate in Ukraine - Lisovy

19:12 04.08.2025
Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

18:04 20.06.2025
Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD