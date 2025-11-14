Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/NefcoNordic

The Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO, Nefco) has signed two grant agreements totaling EUR 8.2 million for the modernization of educational institutions in Lviv and Chortkiv to the NZEB standard (buildings with nearly zero energy consumption), the NEFCO press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The agreements were signed under NEFCO’s Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine on Thursday, 13 November, at the ReBuild Ukraine conference in Warsaw, Poland.

In Lviv, the Oriana Lyceum will be restored after damage sustained in December 2023 due to a missile strike, using modern energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. The total budget is approximately EUR 5.6 million, of which EUR 5 million will be provided as a grant from Norad, and EUR 600,000 will be co-financed by the Lviv City Council.

In Chortkiv, the Bilivska Secondary School will undergo significant reconstruction, including the installation of geothermal heating and a solar power plant, creating a safer and more sustainable learning environment. The project budget is estimated at EUR 4.5 million, of which EUR 3.2 million will be provided as a grant from Norad. In addition, the Chortkiv City Council will allocate EUR 1.3 million.

According to Chortkiv Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko, the implementation of the project using the grant at Bilivska School will take place in 2026-2027.

These projects, carried out with the support of Norad, are part of a broader program that envisages the reconstruction and modernization of three educational institutions through the implementation and demonstration of nearly zero-energy building standards (NZEB) in Ukraine.

Norad is an administrative and specialized development and cooperation agency that supports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Climate and Environment in achieving Norway’s development policy goals and promoting sustainable development.