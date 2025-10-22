Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:44 22.10.2025

Kyiv schools switch to remote or invincibility mode after Russian attack

1 min read
Some educational institutions in Kyiv are switching to remote mode or to Invincibility Point mode due to Russian shelling, said Olena Fidanian, director of the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The devil is at work again… We have new affected kindergartens and schools. Teams have already joined the cleaning. Some institutions will switch to remote mode. Such educational communities will be informed," Fidanyan wrote on Facebook.

According to her, some educational institutions are switching to the "Points of Invincibility" mode.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on October 22 in Kyiv, at least 19 people were injured, and two people are known to have died.

Tags: #kyiv #schools #invincibility_points

