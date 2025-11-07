Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The School of Instructors will begin operating in the near future, which will significantly increase the level of training of instructors and will become a platform for accumulating and transferring relevant combat experience, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"I emphasized the inadmissibility of involving instructors in performing other tasks not related to the training of units. High-quality, professional training of soldiers requires full commitment," Syrsky wrote on Facebook on Friday following the results of the monthly meeting on the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He reported that during the meeting, the issues of integrating corps into the educational process and improving the training system of units were also discussed.

"The use of the latest technologies and tactics on the battlefield, as well as the expansion of the kill zone, require constant improvement of the training system. The main goal is to preserve the life of a Ukrainian serviceman as much as possible. Despite all the challenges, we managed to increase the duration of basic military training from 30 to 51 days. It is important to saturate it with modern elements that save lives: countering enemy drones of various types, the use of electronic warfare, tactical medicine and other critically important components," Syrsky said.

During the meeting, he heard reports on the implementation of the action plan to improve the quality of training of units. He paid special attention to staffing training centers with professional instructors with combat experience.

"We separately considered the issue of training sergeants. The changing nature of war requires a powerful corps of junior commanders. We are placing the main emphasis on the formation of leadership qualities. We are increasing the training time in this direction and expanding the program of the Leadership course. Active work is underway to train detachment commanders. This is extremely important, because their interaction during exercises allows them to exchange combat experience and quickly adapt to changing situations on the battlefield," he said.