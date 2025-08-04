Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 04.08.2025

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

2 min read

About 2,000 children in communities of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions will be able to return to full-time education in safe and comfortable conditions this autumn.

Within the framework of the School Repairs in Ukraine project, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), another ten educational institutions – preschools, schools, and vocational colleges – have been fully restored from damage caused by the war.

As reported by UNOPS, a total of 44 institutions in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions have already been restored within the project. By the end of 2025, it is planned to complete the repair of over 70 educational facilities. The project budget is EUR 28 million.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, some 3,524 educational institutions have been damaged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, of which 360 have been completely destroyed. In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the greatest destruction was suffered by communities that were under occupation or systematically shelled.

"In-person learning plays a vital role in a child's development — it provides not only education, but also stability, emotional support, and social interaction. This is why restoring access to educational facilities in Ukraine remains one of the key priorities of the European Union’s support to Ukraine. We are glad to work with UNOPS on this important effort — making sure children are protected when returning to schools," Head of the European Union Humanitarian Aid Office in Ukraine Marianna Franco said.

A technical survey was conducted in each institution to determine the nature of the damage and the scope of work required. The reconstruction included replacing windows and doors, repairing roofs, insulating facades, upgrading heating systems, classrooms, gyms, corridors and bathrooms.

Thanks to the renovated infrastructure, thousands of children will be able to study again in familiar conditions. For communities, this means a step towards stability and the restoration of daily life.

